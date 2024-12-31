Online crowdfunding: Sisodia’s call for honest politics

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia has launched an online crowdfunding platform to support his campaign in Delhi’s Jangpura constituency. Renowned for his work in transforming the Capital’s education system, Sisodia is appealing for public contributions to promote honest, education-focused politics.

The platform, accessible at manishsisodia.aamaadmiparty.org, allows donations starting from Rs 100, with assurances of full transparency, including real-time updates on total funds raised and contributor numbers. Donors can choose Hindi or English and make payments via net banking, credit/debit cards, or UPI, receiving an ATG certificate and receipt upon completion.

Sisodia emphasised his dedication to public service, stating, “For 10 years, I’ve transformed schools and systems without personal gains. Every rupee donated strengthens honest governance.” He called for collective action, adding, “When funded by the public, leaders are obligated to work for them.” Confident in widespread support, Sisodia urged citizens to unite in advancing quality education and development.