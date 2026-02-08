One year on, CM Gupta gets emotional over people’s trust

New Delhi: Marking one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta turned emotional while launching multiple development projects in her Assembly constituency, Shalimar Bagh, and presenting a detailed report card of works undertaken over the past year.



Speaking at the District Park in Pitampura, Gupta described the occasion as more than a political milestone, calling it an “emotionally charged moment shaped by struggle, trust and a commitment to service.” She highlighted that development works worth nearly

Rs 250 crore have been initiated or completed in the constituency, alongside mega projects “amounting to several thousand crore rupees.”

Recalling her early life, the Chief Minister said, “A simple girl travelling from Tri Nagar to Pitampura could never have imagined that those very streets would one day give her the highest opportunity to serve Delhi.” She added that becoming the MLA and later the Chief Minister of the area that shaped her “childhood, identity and values” was the result of “divine grace and the people’s love.”

Reflecting on her political journey, Gupta stated that “electoral defeats never held her back, because her relationship with the people has always been built on trust, not on position.” She termed the formation of a BJP government in Delhi in 2025 after 27 years as “a victory of public aspirations” and “a decisive shift in the direction of development.”

Among key projects, she cited the redevelopment of the District Park with new gates, fountains, toilets and footpaths, linking these upgrades to “the dignity of the area and the everyday happiness of its residents.” Upcoming initiatives include a proposed Rs 5,000 crore elevated road along the Munak Canal, canal-side beautification, Chhath ghats, a modern auditorium, model schools, community halls, an expanded Ayurvedic hospital, upgraded mother-and-child care centres and new sports complexes.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi her inspiration, Gupta said his “work ethic and energy constantly motivate her to serve.” She also emphasised that strong coordination between the Centre and Delhi government has accelerated infrastructure growth, adding that the city is moving towards “a modern, clean and environmentally sustainable future.”

Growing visibly emotional, she told residents that even after becoming Chief Minister, her identity in Shalimar Bagh would remain that of “a sister, a daughter and a neighbour.” Thanking citizens and party workers, she concluded, “The people’s love is her greatest strength,” reaffirming her resolve to

build “a developed, compassionate and proud Delhi.”