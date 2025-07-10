One year of new criminal laws marked at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: Marking one year since the implementation of India’s new criminal laws, a grand closing ceremony of the exhibition under the theme ‘A Golden Year of Trust in the Justice System’ was held today at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The event was graced by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai as Chief Guest, alongside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, and senior police officials.

Organised by the Delhi Government’s Home Department, the exhibition aimed to raise awareness about the three transformative criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which came into force on 1 July 2024, replacing colonial-era laws.

Nityanand Rai said, “This transformation is not just a legal reform but a movement to foster societal trust and ensure safety.” He highlighted that the new system focuses on timely justice, especially in crimes against women and children, with clear deadlines for charge framing and trial completion. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for leading this justice-oriented shift.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta echoed this sentiment, stating, “The new laws aim to free India from colonial thinking and establish a justice-oriented system.”

She criticised previous governments for politicising legal amendments and hailed the reforms as a long-overdue correction to an oppressive system. She thanked Nityanand Rai and called the changes transformative for India’s

1.4 billion citizens.