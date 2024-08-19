One-stop shop: Govt all set to simplify process of obtaining business approvals

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to simplify the process of obtaining business approvals with the introduction of a new single-window online system. This initiative, spearheaded by the industries department, aims to consolidate all necessary statutory clearances into one accessible digital platform.



The forthcoming single-window system promises to significantly ease the process of starting a new business by acting as a one-stop interface for investors. The platform will provide a single, centralised location for securing timely clearances required to set up an enterprise or industry. This approach will cut down on redundant paperwork and streamline the approval process, thereby significantly enhancing the ease of doing business in Delhi.

The new system is expected to streamline interactions with 12 key stakeholder departments, including industries, labour, trade, taxes, and essential services like power distribution, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Currently, these

departments offer 54 distinct services related to business approvals, with plans to expand this number. The beta version of the portal is anticipated to launch shortly.

Officials anticipate that the single-window system will greatly enhance service delivery while minimising the time, effort, and costs associated with compliance for investors. “Streamlining regulatory processes and adopting information technology for electronic service delivery have been key focuses of our recent business reforms.” an official asserted.

The system will guide users through a streamlined process by prompting them with a series of questions to determine the nature of their business and the specific approvals required. It will also provide access to a comprehensive repository of notifications and policies issued by various departments.

This consolidation aims to alleviate the fragmented nature of current regulatory information, which is often dispersed across numerous acts,

rules, and locations. Additionally, the platform will serve as a venue for public engagement with new policy drafts. Currently, it features drafts of four key policies under consideration: the Delhi Electronic System Design, Manufacturing and Refurbishment (ESDMR) Policy 2022-27, City Logistics Policy, Industrial and Economic Development Policy 2023-33, and the Independent Food Outlets Policy. These drafts

are available for stakeholder review and public feedback before finalisation.

By centralising these services, the Delhi government hopes to not only expedite the approval process but also to support sector-specific reforms and reduce project gestation periods. The single-window system is a flagship project aimed at fostering a more investor-friendly environment and reinforcing Delhi’s commitment to improving business conditions.