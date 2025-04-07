‘One platform, many services’

New Delhi: In a key move towards enhancing digital governance and citizen-centric service delivery, Delhi’s IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Monday held a comprehensive review meeting on the functioning of the IT department and the upcoming revamp of the Delhi Government’s web portal.

Stressing the importance of accessibility and ease of navigation, Singh directed officials to make public services more prominent and user-friendly on the Delhi Government’s official website. “To ensure ease of navigation for citizens, public services should be prominently accessible from a separate tab on the homepage of the Delhi Government portal,” he said.

The Minister instructed that all essential public welfare services, such as water and sewerage, health, PWD, and various e-services, should be displayed upfront on the website. He added that the focus must be on ensuring that services are “citizen-friendly, informative, and seamless.”

During the review, Singh emphasized that timely updates across all department websites are essential and that “each department should carry out regular updates through their respective Heads of Departments.”

The Minister noted that information should not only be accurate but also well-organized and searchable to cater to citizens from all walks of life.

Calling for a modern and responsive design, Singh stressed, “The website must have a clean layout, quick loading times, and a powerful search function to improve usability.” He added that the portal’s performance should be consistent across devices and browsers, ensuring accessibility for all users.

The revamped Delhi Government portal will serve as a unified platform for over 100 departments, offering dynamic content, multilingual support, and enhanced security features. It is being developed using open-source Drupal technology and hosted on scalable cloud infrastructure to ensure high availability, resilience, and faster service delivery.

This digital overhaul, spearheaded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guided by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, aims to reflect the government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and citizen empowerment.

Singh concluded by stating, “Government services related to public welfare should be easily accessible. Our goal is to digitally empower every citizen by providing seamless access to essential services through a fast, secure, and easy-to-navigate platform.”