One nation, one election will damage idea of parliamentary democracy: AAP

New Delhi: In a resolute stand against the ‘One Nation One Election’ (ONOE), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vehemently opposes the idea asserting that it poses a threat to parliamentary democracy, the Constitution’s basic structure, and the country’s federal polity.



The AAP conveyed to a High-Level Committee (HLC) constituted on the ONOE that the suggestion for concurrent elections to the Lok Sabha and all State legislatures poses a grave threat to the country’s democracy, Constitutional principles, and the bedrock of free and fair elections.

The AAP contends that ONOE is inadequate in addressing hung legislatures, paving the way for anti-defection and the open buying-selling of MLAs/MPs.

The AAP even categorically debunked the ‘much-touted benefits of ONOE’, dismissing the cost-saving argument, highlighting that the proposed simultaneous polls would only save 0.1 per cent of the Government of India’s annual budget. The party emphasises that the foundational principles of the constitution and democracy should not be compromised for narrow financial gains and administrative convenience.

In response to the communication addressed to AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal by HLC seeking AAP’s views on the issues relating to conducting simultaneous elections in the country, AAP’s National Secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta submitted response to the HLC on the party’s behalf, flagging some serious concerns in this proposition. The AAP stated that the idea of ONOE may sound attractive in its vague form, but the details of its functioning showcase that it irreversibly undermines our democracy, our Constitutional principles, and the idea of free and fair elections.

AAP believes that the tenets of the Constitution and democracy cannot be sacrificed for narrow financial gains and administrative convenience.

Flagging some serious concerns about its constitutionality the AAP noted that Holding simultaneous elections will damage the basic structure of the Constitution The Supreme Court has held that the Basic Structure of the Constitution cannot be undermined, whereas the idea and mechanism of ONOE fundamentally damages elements of the Basic Structure.

The AAP further added that in a parliamentary democracy, the government stays in office till the time it enjoys the confidence of the legislature.

If a government loses the confidence of the representatives of the people, it must resign.

The ONOE proposal suggests that the vote of no-confidence would be replaced by a constructive vote of no-confidence, where the government which has lost the support of the legislature would continue in power unless the legislature can provide its support to an alternative government.

This completely dismisses the government’s accountability to the people. The AAP expressed its concerns regarding the federal structure of the constitution after ONOE. “The proposal will alter the balance of Centre-State relations and further centralise powers.