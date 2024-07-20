One more nabbed in GTB Hosp shooting case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the brazen murder of a patient inside the ward of GTB Hospital, an officer said on Friday.

Before he was arrested, Shavej, a resident of Seelampur area in northeast Delhi, tried to fire at police in a bid to escape.

“On July 17, an information was received that a notorious criminal named Aman alias Shavej, involved in a recent murder case at GTB Hospital, would arrive at Paper Market in Gazipur area to meet an associate at around 10 pm,”

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said. “At around 9.45 pm, a person riding a black motorcycle was spotted.

When the team asked him to surrender, the accused attempted to fire his pistol at the officers, but was overpowered,” he said.

A pistol with four live cartridges was seized from Shavej, who was on a stolen motorcycle. Shavej revealed he and his associates mistakenly killed Riyazuddin, at GTB Hospital on July 14 instead of their target, Waseem. Cops had revealed that he was shot dead by two men, and not one man, as had originally been claimed. Delhi Police have arrested seven

people.