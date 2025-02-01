New Delhi: As Delhi’s election campaign nears its final phase, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressed massive rallies in East Delhi, rallying support for his party ahead of the upcoming polls. The events, held in Laxmi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and Shahdara, saw thousands of supporters greet Kejriwal, with the AAP leader urging voters to ensure a landslide victory once again.

Kejriwal criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly using the police to intimidate AAP workers. “It seems like the BJP is not contesting the elections; instead, the Delhi Police is contesting elections on their behalf,” he remarked. He also took a dig at BJP’s tactics, asserting, “If BJP has any courage, let them face us directly, look us in the eye, and fight the elections fairly.”

Emphasising AAP’s achievements, Kejriwal highlighted how the party’s governance has helped families save up to ₹25,000 per month through initiatives like free electricity, healthcare, and education. He warned, “If BJP comes to power, you will lose ₹25,000 each month.”

Kejriwal further explained how AAP’s policies, including free bus travel for women and the transformation of government schools, have benefited Delhiites. “We’ve improved Delhi’s government schools… Press the wrong button, and all the schools will be ruined,” he said.

The AAP leader also condemned BJP’s stance on Mohalla Clinics, claiming, “BJP wants to shut Mohalla Clinics in Delhi.” On the issue of women’s welfare, Kejriwal emphasized, “I am giving responsibility to the women of Delhi. A survey shows that 70 per cent of women are voting for AAP.”

Ending his speech, Kejriwal rallied for a decisive AAP victory, urging, “One last push and we will secure 60+ seats once again.”

With AAP maintaining a strong presence in the capital, the election results

are expected to be a significant turning point in Delhi’s political landscape.