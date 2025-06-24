One killed in massive fire at west Delhi banquet hall

NEW DELHI: A man died in a massive fire that broke out at a banquet hall near west Delhi’s DLF Moti Nagar area, an official on Tuesday said.

The deceased, identified as Rajesh, was a carpenter by profession, he said.

According to police, two people were trapped in the fire that broke out at 8.47 pm on Monday.

While one managed to escape with minor burn injuries and bruises, Rajesh got

trapped in the fire.

“Prima facie, Rajesh didn’t suffer many injuries but died due to suffocation. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem,” a senior police officer said.

The fire likely started from the kitchen area and was sparked off either by a short circuit or a leaking LPG cylinder, he said. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

“We received a call regarding a fire at 8.47 pm at Golden Banquet Hall opposite DLF Moti Nagar. A total of 24 fire tenders were rushed to the site,” a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The visuals from the scene show thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the night sky.