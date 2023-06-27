One killed in clash between 2 groups over dumping of dung in Ggm

Gurugram: A clash between two groups of people over dumping dung in a village in the Sohna area here has left one dead and three injured, police said on Monday. On a complaint from the family members of the deceased, an FIR was lodged against 14 named accused and others at the Sohna city police station. A police team has been deployed in Mohammadpur Gurjar village. Police said the incident took place at around 4 pm on Sunday when a dispute between the two groups over dumping dung in the village pond land turned into a bloody clash. 4 people — a couple from one side and two others from the other side — were injured in the clash, police said.