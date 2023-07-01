One killed as ceiling collapses in factory

New Delhi: A 55-year-old man died and his co-worker got injured after the second-floor ceiling of a factory in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area collapsed on them, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the workers were in the factory. While two men were injured, others managed to escape unhurt, a senior police officer said.

The two injured men were rushed to a nearby ESIC hospital where Shatrughan Chand, a resident of Uttam Nagar, was declared brought dead. His co-worker Shesh Narayan Tiwari (30) is currently undergoing treatment, the officer said.

The ESIC hospital reported the incident around 7 pm on Wednesday, police said.

The officer said a case was registered under Sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and Sarabjeet Singh, the owner of the building, was arrested in connection with the

incident.