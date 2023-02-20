One injured as cars pile up due to fog on Delhi-Meerut E-way

ghaziabad: At least 25-30 vehicles rammed into each other on the Delhi-Meerut expressway in the Masuri area of Ghaziabad on Sunday morning. Officials said that the incident was due to dense fog and poor visibility.



While no casualty has been reported in the incident, nearly half a dozen commuters have sustained injuries from which a truck driver has been seriously injured, police officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 am on Sunday when a thick layer of fog engulfed the Delhi-Meerut expressway at Masuri area in Ghaziabad. A truck driver identified as Harikesh Kumar, who is a resident of Bareilly, has been critically injured in the incident. He was moving from Meerut to Ghaziabad.

“A police control room (PCR) call was received from a commuter who informed about a major pile-up of vehicles on the highway. A police team along with fire officials and NDRF teams were deployed at the spot,” Ramanand PD Kushwaha, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ghaziabad, said.

Senior police officials informed that a truck had slowed down on the highway and the vehicles coming from behind rammed into it. “Eyewitnesses told police that a car rammed into the truck from behind followed by several other cars and a few mini-trucks. At the time of the incident, the visibility was very low due to fog on the highway. The driver of a truck involved in the mishap had stepped out of the vehicle and was standing on road when a car coming from behind hit him and he sustained serious injuries,” the ADCP added.

The officer further said that a long traffic jam was on the expressway which was cleared by police and it took almost two hours and they have not received any compliant into the matter so far.

On December 19, 2022, several vehicles reportedly collided in a pile-up due to dense fog on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in Greater Noida in which several persons were injured.

Similarly, in February 2021, more than a dozen people were injured in a major pile-up of vehicles at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Baghpat Mavikala toll plaza due to dense fog.