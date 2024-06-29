One electrocuted; two kids drown in rainwater pool

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man was electrocuted while on his way to work Friday morning, after coming in contact with electricity conducted through a waterlogged road during heavy rains in the national Capital.



The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (DDL), which supplies electricity in the area, said the electrocution was caused by a faulty internal wiring issue at a private shop, which caused current to flow through the shop’s tin shed and metal poles. The responsibility for this lies with the owner or occupant of the shop, the company said in a statement.

The victim, identified as Rajesh Kumar, is survived by his wife and two children, the police said. According to a police officer, the incident took place on the Mubarakpur Road near Sheesh Mehal Enclave at about 7 am when Kumar was going for work. It is suspected that he came in contact with electricity conducted through the logged water from a roadside cloth shop,

the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, the police said.

Meanwhile, two minors were drowned in a rainwater pool on Friday in North East Delhi’s Khadar area.

The victims have been identified as an 8-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy, both residents of Som Bazaar, Gamri, New Usmanpur.

The rainwater had accumulated in a ditch in the khadar area, reaching a depth of approximately 5 feet, posing a hazard that tragically claimed the lives of the two children.

Witnesses indicated that the boys were playing in the vicinity and ventured into the pool, where they encountered difficulties due to the depth of the water.