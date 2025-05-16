One dead, two injured in west Delhi stabbing incident: Cops

NEW DELHI: A violent stabbing incident late on Tuesday night in West Delhi’s Jwalapuri Camp left one man dead and two others injured.

The deceased was identified as Sohail (27), a resident of Camp No. 4, Jwalapuri. The attack occurred around 11:53 PM near C-73, Jwalapuri, when a group of three to four unidentified assailants attacked Sohail, Ali (17), and Praveen Ali (38).

All three were rushed to hospital. Sohail and Praveen Ali were taken to Pushpanjali Hospital, while Ali was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. Sohail later succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered, and police are investigating the motive behind the attack. No arrests have been made so far.

Locals have called for increased patrolling, while police have assured that efforts are ongoing to trace the attackers.