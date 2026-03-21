One dead, one injured in high-tension line accident in Kapashera

new delhi: A 45-year-old mason died and another labourer was injured after coming into contact with a high-tension power line during construction work in southwest Delhi’s Kapashera area on Friday afternoon.



Police said they were alerted to the incident through a PCR call received at Kapashera Police Station. The call was logged around 2:30 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot. By the time they arrived, both injured men had already been taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the workers were engaged in construction at a residential building when the accident occurred. Jhulan (32), who was on the first floor, had picked up a bamboo pole to hand it to Rajkumar, also known as Ramchandra, working on the second floor. During the process, the bamboo accidentally touched an overhead high-tension line, sending a strong electric current through it. Both men suffered severe electric shock injuries and fell from their respective positions. Rajkumar fell to the first floor, while Jhulan fell to the second floor, police said. They were rushed to hospital, where Rajkumar later succumbed to his injuries. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law, and further investigation is under way.