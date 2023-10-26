One dead in accident on Yamuna Expressway





A Delhi-based woman in her late 30s has died while four others including children have been injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 am on Wednesday near milestone 80 under the jurisdiction of Surir police station of Mathura district. The deceased woman has been identified as Kislaya Mishra, wife of a junior warrant officer at Indian Air Force.

The junior warrant officer who was driving the car had stopped the vehicle on the roadside and went for the toilet. “As his wife came out, a speeding car rammed from behind. The woman was thrown by the impact 50 meters down at an underpass. She died on the spot. Two children of the officer, Jigyasa (8) and Adamya also got injured,” a senior police officer of Surir police station confirmed.

Two persons from the other car identified as Kaushal Kishor and Namrata, residents of Firozabad are also injured in the mishap.

Fatal road accidents are common at the Yamuna Expressway. On October 21 around 1 am, five people were killed while three children were injured after a Maruti Eeco van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway.