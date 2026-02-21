One dead, another injured in separate robbery incidents in east Delhi; 3 held

NEW DELHI: Just hours apart, two stabbing incidents, one of which was fatal, were reported in the east Delhi area, and three men were arrested in connection with the cases, police said on Friday. The accused allegedly robbed the victims of mobile phones and other valuables by assaulting them with sharp-edged weapons in isolated areas during evening and night hours, they added.

According to the police, the two incidents that occurred in the Patparganj Industrial Area (PIA) and Pandav Nagar were committed by the same group of assailants.

In the first case, Mohit Sharma, 28, was stabbed multiple times by four to five unidentified people near PIA at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday.

In the attack, after Sharma sustained grievous injuries, he was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, police said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard. The following morning, on Thursday at about 8 am, police received information about an unidentified man lying injured inside a public toilet in the Pandav Nagar area.

Acting on the information, police reached the spot and found the man dead with multiple stab wounds and later identified him as Lukku Chaudhary, 36, they said.

The police registered a case of murder and took up the investigation, they said.

During the investigation, police analysed over 200 cameras installed along the stretch from Utsav Ground towards the Meerut Expressway via Khichripur, Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said in a statement.

As the exact time of the murder was initially unclear, police first established the last-seen timing of the deceased at around 7 pm on Tuesday by examining more than 14 hours of footage.

After finding that the same group was involved in both crimes, police apprehended Sahil, 18, and, acting on his disclosure, nabbed co-accused Ansh alias King, 19, and Vipin, 21. A knife used in the crime and two robbed mobile phones, including that of the deceased, have been recovered. Further investigation is underway, police added.