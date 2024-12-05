One dead, another hurt as cars catch fire

NEW DELHI: A fatal collision between two vehicles on the Dwarka Expressway near the Yasho Bhoomi flyover left one driver dead and another injured in the early hours of Monday.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sector 21 Dwarka Police Station.

According to the police reports, the accident occurred around 12:15 a.m. and involved a Hyundai Creta and a Maruti Eco Van, both of which caught fire following the crash.

Emergency services were alerted, and the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) dispatched two water tenders under the supervision of STO Mukul Bhardwaj.

The units arrived at the scene shortly after being requisitioned by the police.

By the time they extinguished the blaze, the body of the Eco Van driver was found charred inside the vehicle.

The deceased was later identified as Arvind Kumar, who was temporarily living in Faruk Nagar, Gurugram. His remains were taken to the Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for preservation.

The driver of the Hyundai Creta sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by police response and CATS ambulance services before the DFS units reached the scene. His identity and current medical condition remain undisclosed.

According to preliminary investigations, the two vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the fire.

Local police from Sector 23 Dwarka and senior officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), visited the site to oversee the situation.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code to facilitate further investigation.