One arrested for murder in Prasad Nagar

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man for murder near Prasad Nagar. The police received the information through a PCR call at Prasad Nagar Police Station.



The victim was identified as Keshav Kakkar (32), a resident of Prasad Nagar, who was a bad character at Prasad Nagar Police Station and had a past history of murder and extortion. The victim succumbed to injuries after being shot and was declared dead during the treatment at the hospital.

The accused was identified as Vishal (35), alias Pawan or Chaudhary, son of Devender, resident of Dev Nagar, Karol Bagh. According to the police, upon arrival, the police learned from friends of the victim, Harish and Nitin, that a man named Vishal was the prime suspect. Vishal was apprehended near Jafrabad Metro Station by a police team.

During the course of interrogation, Vishal confessed to the heinous crime, revealing a longstanding feud with Keshav Kakkar. The animosity stemmed from a public humiliation incident last year. Vishal, known for his short temper and association with criminals, harboured a deep grudge, leading to the tragic shooting.

The accused has a history of criminal involvement, with four prior cases related to murder and attempted murder.

His penchant for firearms, gambling, and alcohol only added to his volatile disposition. Despite extensive efforts, the murder weapon remains undiscovered. The accused shifted to Delhi in 2001 and pursued a career as a motor mechanic. He also operates a water-filling plant for his livelihood. He has now been remanded to judicial custody, pending further investigation.