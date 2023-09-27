One arrested for kidnapping, murder of 22-year-old man

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have apprehended the absconding accused for the kidnapping and murder of a 22-year-old victim, on Monday from Rajasthan.



The police received the information through the complaint of missing persons registered by the victim’s sister on September 20 at Karawal Nagar police station.

The accused was identified as Sachin Kumar Sharma (24), son of Ram Kumar Sharma, resident of Johripur, Karawal Nagar, and the accomplice, Arun, is currently on the run, with police teams hot on his trail.

The victim was identified as Nitin (22), son of Dharamvir Singh, resident of Johripur, Karawal Nagar, Delhi.

According to the police, the victim was reported missing on September 19, triggering a frantic search by his family. The investigation took a grim turn when the family received a chilling WhatsApp message from the victim’s phone demanding a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for the victim’s safe return.

During interrogation, the arrested accused told police that about 15 days prior to the incident, Sachin and Arun devised a plan to kidnap Nitin, believing his family could afford the ransom.

Nitin owned a house in Karawal Nagar, which they saw as a potential source of funds. He had known the victim for several years.

On the fateful day, September 19, Sachin invited Nitin for drinks, and Arun was already present. Unknown to Nitin, both were armed with knives.

They had lured Nitin to a desolate location near the railway tracks in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where they purchased liquor and sat down to drink.

Later, they overpowered Nitin and stabbed him to

death, subsequently stealing his mobile phone.

However, realizing that the police were closing in on them, they fled Delhi.

Sachin, along with his wife and infant daughter, sought refuge in Ganga Nagar, Rajasthan, but was eventually apprehended by the police.

During the investigation, the accused pointed out the location of this gruesome planned incident and the police team found the lifeless body of the victim concealed in nearby bushes.

The investigation into this horrific crime is ongoing, with agencies intensifying efforts to locate and arrest Arun.