One arrested for circulating woman's number with obscene content: Cops

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing a woman by circulating her mobile number on a Whatsapp group where pornographic content was shared, police said on Saturday.



The man identified as Sajim Khan, a resident of Himmatpur village of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh used to work as a tailor at a private company in Noida, they said.

After Khan shared the victim's contact number on the group, she started receiving inappropriate messages from different numbers, police said.

The matter came to light after the 24-year-old woman registered a complaint alleging that an unknown person has posted her mobile number on a Whatsapp group and since then she was receiving obscene videos, photos and messages from several unknown

numbers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said during the investigation, a letter was sent to Whatsapp to retrieve the details of the person who shared the victim's contact number on the alleged group.

"Our team zeroed in the subscriber of offending mobile number at Himmatpur village in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh and the SIM card owner Najim Ali who joined investigation revealed that alleged SIM card was being used by his elder brother Sajim Khan," he said.

The police team then searched the accused in Noida and tracked him down from a park nearby his company, he added.

Police said the mobile phone used in the offence was recovered. After managing to get the woman's number, Khan tried to strike up a conversation with her. However, the complainant told her husband about the incident.

Her husband called the accused which resulted in a heated conversation, Kalsi said.

Khan in order to take revenge joined a Whatsapp group through a link on which pornographic content was shared and posted the complainant's number there, the DCP added.