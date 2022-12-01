One arrested for cheating job seekers

New Delhi: Delhi Police recently arrested a fraudster for cheating job seekers by impersonating a CBI inspector. Police on Wednesday said that the accused used to cheat on the pretext of providing government jobs.

Based on a complaint on November 23 regarding cheating, the south district police registered a case at the local Maidan Garhi police station under sections 419/420/468/471 IPC and later arrested 26-year-old Veer Ahlawat aka Vikas Ahlawat.

The complainant alleged that she came in contact with the accused through an online platform who introduced himself as a CBI inspector and induced her into a government job in Delhi's Central Secretariat as a DEO. Relying upon the facts, the complainant had given Rs 2.5 lakh to him as and when he demanded. The alleged person also gave her a fake appointment letter in her name and when the complainant asked him for joining he kept making excuses. After that, when the complainant sensed that she was being cheated, she made a PCR call.

The investigation team contacted the complainant and questioned her to get more details about the accused person and the modus operandi adopted by him. The team collected all the relevant documents i.e., appointment letter issued by the alleged cheat, transaction details vide which the complainant gave money and started analysing it thoroughly. Further, a list of jail or bail-released criminals or dossiers of accused persons involved in such type of cheating activity were obtained and started working on it.

"Through extensive surveillance and technical analysis, the location of the accused person was zeroed. The accused Veer Ahlawat was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police of South district police, Chandan Chowdhary added.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed his offence and cops seized 2 fake ID cards of the CBI Inspector, many fake appointment letters, 1 laptop used in the crime, 1 mobile phone, 1 printer, 1 country-made pistol, 2 live cartridges and 1 Khaki uniform.