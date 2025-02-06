On voting day, what voters say

New Delhi: As Delhiites headed to polling stations on Wednesday, many voiced concerns about everyday struggles such as poor sanitation, rising inflation, and lack of employment opportunities. While civic issues dominated conversations, voters also emphasised the need for development and stability in governance.

Many residents pointed out the deteriorating condition of public infrastructure, particularly roads, drainage, and sanitation. Ravi Shankar, a 67-year-old resident

of Kalkaji, said he cast his vote, hoping for a cleaner and better-managed locality.

“The roads are in a miserable state, and open sewage makes it worse. Every monsoon, the drains overflow, flooding entire streets. The authorities promise improvements before elections, but nothing changes,” he said.

Another resident stated, “The public washrooms are in a terrible state, and many are completely unusable. Open drains not only create a stink but also pose a serious hazard during the rains,” he explained.

In Northeast Delhi, where communal riots five years ago left a deep scar on the region, residents say they want to move forward but still feel the aftershocks. Mohammad Wahid, a resident from Jaffrabad, highlighted the need for better infrastructure.

“The riots were a terrible chapter, but we are looking ahead. Our biggest challenge now is the lack of a proper sewer system. Often, the tap water is contaminated, making life even more difficult,” he said.

Rahmam Ali, a resident of Seelampur, raised concerns over increasing crime in the locality. “Safety is a big issue here. We have seen more incidents of theft and street crime. If the government really wants to improve things, they need to focus on law enforcement and civic management,” he said. Rising prices have made daily survival difficult for middle-class and working-class families. Uma Devi, a homemaker from Rohini, said inflation has forced her family to cut back on essentials.

“The cost of basic groceries has doubled, and our salaries remain the same. Politicians talk about development, but they don’t realise how hard it has become to manage a household,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kavita Verma, a domestic worker from Jahangirpuri, voiced concerns over inadequate housing and ration supply. “We were promised better housing, but

nothing has changed. We still live in a rented place, struggling to get a ration card. Every time we apply, there’s some issue,” she shared.

As Delhi votes, residents hope their ballots bring meaningful change, ensuring better infrastructure, economic stability, and improved governance.