On NY's Eve, speeding car hits 3 students; 1 critical

Greater noida: A female student is serious while two of her friends have been injured after a speeding car mowed them down on New Year's Eve in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.



According to police, one of the students, identified as Sweety Kumar (22), a final year B.Tech student and a native of Bihar, is fighting for her life at a private hospital in Greater Noida.

Cops said that she suffered a head injury and has been put on ventilator support. Her two friends, identified as Karsoni dong from Arunachal Pradesh and Anganba from Manipur, suffered minor injuries and were discharged after getting first aid.

Police have registered a complaint under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life, or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received a complaint around 10pm from the friends of the victims. The eye witnesses who helped to take the victims to the hospital have informed that they were hit by a white Santro car but we don't have a registration number yet. We have formed teams and are checking CCTV footage of the area," Anjani Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Beta 2 police station said.

As per complainant, Shivam Singh, a common friend of the three victims, they were walking home after buying groceries near Alpha 2 bus stand.

"I was on the phone with Karsoni when we heard her scream and the phone got disconnected. When we couldn't reach her, two of us friends left to see them on a motorcycle. We finally got in touch with Karsoni sometime later when we had nearly reached their house in Alpha 2. She informed that they had met with an accident and were at the hospital. We rushed there and found that Karsoni and Anganba were given first aid and were waiting but Sweety's ear was continuously bleeding," Singh said.