NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leaders and workers gathered in the capital on Sunday to pay floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary, remembering the Jana Sangh founder as a symbol of nationalism and ideological strength. The memorial meet, held at his statue, was presided over by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta led the tribute ceremony, joined by MPs, MLAs, councillors, and party office-bearers. Slogans such as “Jahan balidan hue Mookerjee, woh Kashmir hamara hai” echoed through the venue as leaders recalled Mukherjee’s role in asserting Kashmir’s integration with India. Pradhan hailed Mukherjee not just as a leader, but as an enduring ideology. “He entered Jammu and Kashmir 72 years ago, opposing the ‘two systems in one country’ idea. His sacrifice paved the way for Article 370’s abrogation under PM Modi,” he said. Pradhan also participated in a tree plantation drive after the ceremony.

Rekha Gupta called Mukherjee a pioneer of India’s post-independence unity. “He stood alone against division. His was the only ministerial resignation for the sake of national integrity,” she said, adding that his death under suspicious circumstances still demands scrutiny.

Virendra Sachdeva called Mukherjee India’s first martyr and said Article 370’s revocation fulfilled his long-standing nationalist vision.