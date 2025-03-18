Om Birla to inaugurate two-day orientation programme

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MLAs of the capital at Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said in a press conference that all the MLAs from Delhi will attend the two-day programme.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that all seven MPs from Delhi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, have been invited to the programme.

The two-day event, focused on training MLAs in legislative procedures, will conclude on 19 March.