Om Birla to inaugurate two-day orientation programme
NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MLAs of the capital at Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.
Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said in a press conference that all the MLAs from Delhi will attend the two-day programme.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that all seven MPs from Delhi, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, have been invited to the programme.
The two-day event, focused on training MLAs in legislative procedures, will conclude on 19 March.
