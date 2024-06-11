Old Seelampur: Man kills roommate, manhunt on

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was murdered by his roommate on Sunday in Shahdara’s Old Seelampur. A PCR call at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station alerted the authorities.



The deceased was identified as Rabbani (25), a resident of Panchloha North Dinajpur, West Bengal, and the accused was identified as Shahid Hussain Laskar, a resident of Maghahat-II, South 24, Pargana, West Bengal.

According to the Police, the grim discovery was made at approximately 4:30 pmwhen Ramjan, the complainant and a roommate of the deceased, reported the crime to the local police.

Inspector Robin Singh and his team from the Delhi Police promptly responded to the distress call and arrived at the crime scene located at Gali No. 7, Old Seelampur. The authorities found Rabbani’s lifeless body inside the room, which he shared with several other laborers and tailors working in the Gandhi Nagar market.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim Rabbani shared the accommodation with six other men.

Four roommates vacated the premises four days before the incident. Suspicion quickly fell on Shahid Hussain Laskar, a remaining roommate who has since gone missing and is now the primary suspect.

The police have registered a case at Gandhi Nagar police station and are working to apprehend Shahid. The Mobile Crime Team from Shahdara and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called to investigate and collect evidence, highlighting the seriousness of the case.

The motive remains unclear, but the victim and suspect’s status as roommates suggests a personal dispute. Police are interviewing remaining roommates for insights into the relationship and potential conflicts between Rabbani

and Shahid.