Old Delhi revamp: CM in command

New Delhi: In a major push to transform the historic Walled City, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken direct charge of Old Delhi’s redevelopment after being appointed Chairperson of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC). The move signals the Delhi government’s renewed focus on preserving heritage while modernising infrastructure to position Old Delhi as a prominent tourism hub.



Orders regarding her appointment were issued from Lok Niwas, with the Chief Minister asserting that the government would prioritise the area’s comprehensive redevelopment without compromising its cultural legacy. “Reviving the historical and cultural glory of Old Delhi, the Walled City, is a key commitment of our government. Shahjahanabad is not merely a locality but a living symbol of Delhi’s rich history and cultural legacy,” Gupta said.

She emphasised that heritage conservation would go hand in hand with urban improvements. “Overhead electrical wires in the narrow lanes of Old Delhi will be taken underground to enhance safety and improve the visual appeal of the area,” the Chief Minister said, adding that a comprehensive traffic management plan would be prepared to address congestion in bustling markets. The government also plans to develop multi-level parking facilities to streamline vehicular movement.

Highlighting the need for balanced development, Gupta said the administration aims to upgrade historic havelis, katras and koochas while protecting their architectural character. “Old Delhi is a historic residential area where

every lane reflects centuries of heritage. We will ensure development that safeguards this legacy,” she said.

The Chief Minister noted that several projects prepared earlier by the SRDC, including the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk, the Jama Masjid precinct, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg and the beautification of the Delhi Gate to Kashmere Gate stretch, would be reviewed afresh to accelerate progress and strengthen Old Delhi’s appeal as a tourism destination.

Addressing civic concerns, Gupta acknowledged that the area had not received the desired level of development in recent years. She said the government would focus on uninterrupted road construction, repair of lanes, improvement of the ageing sewerage network and a clear blueprint for continuous drinking water supply, while maintaining cleanliness and sanitation.

Constituted in May 2008 as a Special Purpose Vehicle, the SRDC facilitates coordination among agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Public Works Department and the Tourism Department to expedite development and conserve heritage assets within the walled city. After remaining relatively

inactive in recent years, the corporation is expected to gain fresh momentum under the Chief Minister’s leadership, setting the stage for a renewed chapter in Old Delhi’s transformation.