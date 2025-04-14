Old car no fuel policy by end of Apr? most fuel stations get ANPR systems

New Delhi: In a decisive move to clamp down on vehicular emissions and improve air quality, the Delhi government is preparing to launch its much-anticipated “no fuel for overage vehicles” policy by the end of April. With 477 out of 500 petrol and CNG stations in the city already equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, officials say the initiative is just weeks away from full-scale rollout.

The policy, first announced earlier this year, bars petrol and diesel refuelling for vehicles that have crossed their permissible age limits, 15 years for petrol vehicles and 10 years for diesel. These restrictions are in line with earlier Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) rulings aimed at phasing out aging vehicles to mitigate air pollution in the Capital.

“We are just 23 installations away. The rest of the work will be completed within 10 to 15 days,” a senior official from the environment department confirmed. The initial rollout was scheduled for April 1 but was deferred to ensure 100 per cent readiness across all fuel dispensing points.

The ANPR-enabled system will automatically scan vehicle number plates at petrol pumps to determine their registration year and verify whether they have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Vehicles that exceed the age limit or fail to comply with emission standards will be denied fuel. Pump attendants will receive real-time alerts via a connected interface, ensuring on-the-spot enforcement.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa are personally overseeing the final preparations. “It’s important that the policy is implemented in full, not partially. We’re making sure every station is ready before launch,” said Sirsa, acknowledging the slight delay but emphasising the need for uniform enforcement.

The policy also aligns with the Delhi government’s broader plan to deal with end-of-life vehicles. Under recent guidelines, such vehicles can only be released from impoundment if they are transferred to private property or re-registered in another state with due permission. Additionally, the 2014 NGT order

prohibits public parking of vehicles older than 15 years, strengthening the legal backing for this policy.

Delhi has long struggled with hazardous air quality, especially during winter months. Vehicular emissions are a major contributor to the problem, making this crackdown a key element in the city’s pollution-control strategy. Once fully implemented, the move is expected to significantly reduce the number of non-compliant vehicles on the roads, marking a strong administrative push for cleaner air and stricter environmental compliance.