Old-age pension relief this wk

New Delhi: Senior citizens in the national capital who have been facing delays in receiving financial assistance under the Old Age Pension Scheme are likely to get relief soon, with the Delhi government announcing that stalled pension payments will be released this week.

According to the Department of Social Welfare, pending pensions had been affected over the past few months due to technical and administrative issues. Following directions from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and special efforts by Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, the Finance Department has granted special approval to clear the dues. As a result, all eligible beneficiaries will receive the full amount of their pending pension in the coming days.

Officials said Delhi has over 4.35 lakh beneficiaries under the Old Age Pension Scheme. While the majority continued to receive their pensions regularly, payments were disrupted for a section of beneficiaries because of technical constraints. These issues have now been addressed, and the department has initiated steps to ensure timely disbursement.

Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has issued instructions to expedite all remaining procedures so that pension amounts are credited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts without further delay. He has also directed the department to strengthen transparency and accountability in the pension disbursement process to prevent similar issues in the future.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to senior citizens, officials said social security for the elderly remains a top priority.