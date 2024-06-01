Ola driver stabbed to death in Shastri Park, probe initiated

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old Ola cab driver was brutally stabbed to death on the service road near the community hall in northeast Delhi’s Shastri Park at 11:50 PM on Thursday.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Shastri Park Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Johar Abbas (28), a resident of Buland Masjid, Shastri Park.

According to the Police, the victim was found with multiple stab wounds to his forehead, wrist, chest, and other areas.

The victim Abbas was rushed to JPC Hospital. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, he was declared brought dead.

Johar Abbas, an unmarried man, lived with his family and worked as a driver for the ride-hailing service Ola.