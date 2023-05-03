Okhla WWTP will be commissioned by next mth: DJB V-C

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board’s vice-chairman Somnath Bharti on Tuesday visited the Okhla Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) that is being developed under Yamuna Action Plan-III and announced that Okhla WWTP will be commissioned by June 30, 2023.



The vice-chairman inspected both the treatment area and the construction site of the plant and said that the rehabilitation and upgradation work is nearing completion.

He added that Okhla WWTP is Asia’s largest WWTP which is being constructed to make the Yamuna River clean. The four phases that are being rehabilitated and upgraded will have the capacity to treat 564 MLD or 56.4 crore litres of wastewater on an everyday basis. The Okhla WWTP will treat wastewater in accordance with the set parameters of 10/10. Once the WWTP is functional completely a drastic reduction in the pollution levels of Yamuna is expected due to it.

The construction of Okhla WWTP is in the final stage as the project is already 88 per cent complete.

Bharti said that 56.4 crore litres or 564-MLD wastewater channelized from sewer networks will be treated or cleaned daily at the plant. The quantum of treatment would be such before it outfalls into Yamuna that the treated water from the plant could be used for bathing purposes. The rehabilitation and upgradation work of Okhla WWTP began on June 19, 2019, with the total cost coming up to Rs 1,161.17 crore.

Okhla WWTP will treat sewage coming from south Delhi, NDMC area and other parts of the capital which will benefit around 40 lakh people.