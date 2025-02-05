Okhla residents express frustration over landfill, water crisis, and political neglect

New Delhi: As Delhi gears up for another crucial Assembly election, Okhla residents are voicing their frustration over long-standing civic issues, from the towering landfill and severe water shortages to traffic congestion and gaps in education infrastructure. Many also remain deeply affected by the 2020 Delhi riots, with concerns over political representation shaping voter sentiment.

Election Battle in Okhla

Okhla has historically been a stronghold for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with MLA Amanatullah Khan winning by massive margins in the last two elections. In both 2015 and 2020, he defeated BJP’s Braham Singh by over 60,000 votes. However, this time, he faces a new challenge from

Congress’ Ariba Khan in a four-way contest that also includes the BJP and AIMIM.

Okhla Landfill: A Mountain of Neglect

The Okhla landfill, one of three officially recognised landfills in Delhi alongside Ghazipur and Bhalswa, has turned into a growing crisis. The 62-acre site, commissioned in 1996, holds around 6 million tonnes of legacy waste. Despite repeated promises from authorities, residents claim little has been done to address their grievances.

Mohammad, a resident near the Ghazipur landfill, described the impact on health and daily life: “Even the water that comes in our house is dirty. Breathing issues and other deadly diseases have become so common for people like us, who have lived near this mountain of garbage for years. The government has not done anything except make fake promises. If this is the situation in the capital, imagine the state of other places. And then they will talk about development.” Saira, who lives near Okhla, added, “The smell from the landfill never goes away. My children suffer from breathing issues, and we can’t even keep our windows open. We have complained multiple times, but nothing changes.”

Water Woes and Yamuna Pollution

Water scarcity is another major issue troubling Okhla residents. Many complain

about erratic supply and contaminated water, which has led to increased cases of waterborne diseases. Adding to the problem, pollution in the Yamuna River has further deteriorated the quality of life.

Rubina, a local resident, shared her struggles during the monsoon, “During monsoon, when the flood hits, it gets so difficult for us to manage. The documents we lost last year during the flood last year, we haven’t been able to get them back, not even the compensation.”

Tariq, another resident, explained how water shortages impact daily life, “We have to wait for hours for water tankers. Sometimes they don’t even come, and we are forced to buy expensive bottled water.”

Lingering Trauma from Delhi Riots

Furthermore, for many in Okhla, memories of the 2020 Delhi riots remain fresh.

Some feel that the central government has neglected their concerns, leading to resentment among voters.

Samreen, a young resident, expressed her frustration, “If the Central government tried so hard to quiet the minority, how do they expect us to vote for them?” She added, “During the riots, my uncle suffered major injuries. His family is still fighting the trauma. It is so scary to live here.” Faizan, a shopkeeper, echoed similar concerns, “We saw our neighbourhood shatter, and we still haven’t recovered. Many people lost their livelihoods. The government talks about progress, but what about justice for us?”

Minority Votes and the Political Equation

Many residents feel that AAP has done more for them compared to the central government. Adeel, a voter, said, “At least being a Muslim, this area feels safe. And AAP has still done a lot for Delhi, unlike the central government.” Okhla is one of seven constituencies in Delhi where Muslims have a significant influence on election results. With a close contest expected between AAP and BJP, these constituencies could prove decisive in determining the city’s leadership. As the election date nears, Okhla residents hope that their voices will be heard.