Okhla: Audi Q8 crashes into parked cars, truck

New Delhi: An Audi Q8 rammed into several parked vehicles before colliding with a stationary truck on a service road in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area on Monday afternoon, leaving the driver injured, police said.

Two PCR calls were received at 12.41 pm reporting the multi-vehicle collision. Police found the Audi Q8 e-tron, with a Haryana number plate, had lost control and hit three parked cars before halting against the truck. The driver was shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, while no one else was injured. Eyewitnesses reported the car appeared uncontrollable.

A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.