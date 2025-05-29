Oil India bags potash exploration block in Raj

new delhi: Oil India Limited has bagged a critical and strategic mineral block under the 5th tranche of auction conducted by the Union Ministry of Mines, the state-owned company said on Wednesday.

“Oil India Limited (OIL) has been declared as the Preferred Bidder for grant of composite license for the Jorkian–Satipura-Khunja Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan,” it said.

This was the first-ever successful auction of potash blocks by the government, marking a major step towards unlocking domestic potash resources.

OIL’s strategic diversification into critical minerals represents a well-timed response to national priorities to support India’s self-reliance goals, the company added.