Officials: EVM randomisation conducted in 7 LS constituencies

New Delhi: The first randomisation of EVMs/VVPATs was carried out across Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha constituencies by magistrates of the 11 revenue districts, officials said on Tuesday. Political parties were requested to depute their representatives to witness the process, they said.

“The process of the first randomisation of EVMs is being done upon the directions of the chief electoral officer, Delhi, in pursuance of the guidelines of the Election Commission of India,” an official said. Delhi will go to polls on May 25.