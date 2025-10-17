Officers told not to gift or visit seniors

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has issued a directive prohibiting all officers and personnel from visiting the residences of senior officers with or without gifts or flower bouquets on the occasion of Diwali, a police source said on Thursday.

The circular, issued on October 10, warned that any violation of the instructions would be

“viewed adversely.”

“All officers or men are directed not to visit the residence of any of their senior officers with or without gifts or even flower bouquets on the occasion of Deepawali,” the order said.