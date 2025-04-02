Odisha Foundation Day: CM Rekha Gupta visits Jagannath temple in Hauz Khas

New Delhi: On the occasion of Odisha’s Foundation Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra visited the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas to offer prayers and seek blessings.

At a felicitation ceremony following the temple visit, CM Gupta said, “It is a great privilege that within a week, I have had the opportunity to visit the Jagannath Puri Dham and now the Jagannath temple in Hauz Khas for darshan.”

She said, “The people of Odisha have played a vital role in the city’s development. We deeply respect their hard work, dedication, and rich cultural heritage.”

Gupta also announced that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Delhi government has decided to celebrate ‘Odisha Day’ with grandeur every year.

Minister of Art and Culture Kapil Mishra emphasised the community’s contributions and said, “Odisha Day is now a part of the Delhi government’s official calendar, and we will celebrate it annually with enthusiasm.”

The Odisha community has excelled in trade, education, administration, and various other fields, making significant contributions to Delhi’s progress, he said.

The felicitation event was attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj, Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, and a large gathering from the Odisha community.

On March 27, the chief minister announced that the foundation days of every state will be celebrated in the national Capital as people from all states live here.

Gupta made the announcement during the budget discussion in the Delhi Assembly.