Odisha-based burglary gang exposed as domestic help orchestrates Rs 2.2 cr heist

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has busted a gang of thieves originating from Odisha, arresting a domestic servant who orchestrated a massive burglary at his employer’s residence. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kumar Malik (19) alias Vicky alias Shakti son of Karunakar Malik resident of Village Bhimein, District Balasore, Odisha.

According to the police, the accused allegedly stole cash worth Rs 1.3 crore and jewelry valued at approximately Rs 90 lakh before fleeing.

On October 14, a 69-year-old woman from M-Block, Greater Kailash-II, reported a theft at her residence. She discovered that her domestic servant, Shakti Pati, was missing, along with 5-6 gold sets, 18-20 gold bangles, 10-12 diamond bangles, 13 gold coins, and cash amounting to 1.3 crore rupees.

The thieves had broken into an almirah to execute the heist. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at C.R. Park Police Station. Given the scale of the crime, a special investigative team was formed under the leadership of ACP C.R. Park.

Officers conducted raids and analyzed CCTV footage, revealing that the servant had colluded with three others to carry out the theft. Using technical and manual surveillance, police tracked the suspect’s location to Balasore, Odisha.

A team was dispatched, leading to the arrest of Sanjay Kumar Malik, also known as Vicky or Shakti. Upon questioning, he confessed to the crime and disclosed that the stolen jewelry was hidden in a black-and-red cloth under bushes in Sanjay Van, Mehrauli.

The police recovered 90 stolen jewelry pieces, including necklaces, bangles, nose ornaments, and wristwatches.

The gang members, originally from Odisha, would enter Delhi, rent accommodations, and seek jobs as domestic help.

Once employed, they conducted reconnaissance of the house and its occupants. After gathering sufficient information, they informed their associates, who would execute the burglary.

The stolen valuables were then divided among the gang members, who frequently changed locations to evade arrest. While Sanjay Kumar Malik has been arrested, efforts are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices. Authorities have also circulated images of the suspects within police networks for identification.