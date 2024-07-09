Octogenarian waits for 3 hrs for wheelchair after arriving at Delhi Airport

Mumbai: An 84-year-old Parkinson’s disease-affected woman had to wait for over three hours for a wheelchair at the tarmac of Delhi airport after her arrival from Jaipur on an Alliance Air flight on Sunday, an incident which the airline said is being investigated.

The govt-owned airline also said it is in touch with family members of the woman passenger, who was travelling with her son, and has already “apologised” to her for the incident.

Separately, Alliance Air is taking up the matter with AI-SATS, who is also the ground handling services operator for Air India at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi. “There was some mess up... We are looking at the incident from several angles. Besides, we are taking up the matter with the ground handling agency AI-SATS, which was supposed to provide wheelchair to the passenger,” Alliance Air Assistant General Manager for customer care services told news agency.