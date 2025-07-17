Obsessed stalker circulated Delhi woman’s number, nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Cyber Cell has arrested Yasin Sheikh, 49, from Pune for stalking, harassing and defaming a Delhi woman over three years. The accused allegedly posted her photo and number online with abusive remarks, and even scribbled her number on public toilets at Pune Railway Station. The 38-year-old victim, from Subzi Mandi, received hundreds of obscene calls. Sheikh, an auto-rickshaw driver, acted out of jealousy after being rejected by a woman linked to the victim’s husband. He created multiple Instagram accounts to circulate defamatory content. Police recovered a phone and two SIM cards. Further investigation into his online activities continues.