Nursing student found dead at her PG

NEW DELHI: In a suspected case of suicide, a 22-year-old nursing student was found dead with a cannula in her hand at her PG accommodation in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a PCR call was received that a woman was lying unconscious in her room. A police team reached the spot and found the room locked from inside, a police officer said.

The police broke open the door and found a woman lying on her bed with a cannula in her hand and two IV drips hanging from the ceiling fan. She was from Madhya Pradesh and shared the room with two others who had gone home for Raksha Bandhan. The body was moved to LBS Hospital mortuary after a crime team inspected the scene.