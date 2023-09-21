Number of sites where mosquito larvae-breeding found in city has ‘plateaued’: Min

Delhi Health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the number of sites where mosquito larvae-breeding is being found in the national Capital has “plateaued”, and a city-wide awareness campaign will be launched to combat vector-borne diseases.

Asked about the dengue cases situation in Delhi, Bharadwaj told reporters, “Last week, we held a meeting with officials of the MCD, health department. During that meeting, MCD (officials) shared data with us and it shows that the number of sites where mosquito breeding is being found has reached a plateau”.