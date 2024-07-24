NSUI protests outside Shastri Bhawan, demands re-NEET ’24

NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on July 23, demanding retest of NEET UG 2024.



The participants of the demonstration underscored the need for fair and equitable educational opportunities, focusing on the plight of students affected by the alleged delays and irregularities in the exam process.

NSUI workers alleged that despite the peaceful nature of protest, that law enforcement intervened to hinder their movement towards Shastri Bhawan.

Honey Bagga, the Incharge of NSUI Delhi, stated, “We demand re-NEET. This government is showing their anti-student stance. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign if he can’t ensure justice for students.”

However, later in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea for the cancellation and re-test of the NEET UG 2024 exam.

The Chief Justice of India stated that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of the question paper or other malpractices.

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision, NSUI National President Varun Choudhary criticised the government for its delayed actions, which he believes have resulted in a delay in justice

for students.

“Since the NEET results were published on June 4th, we have consistently highlighted that there has been cheating in the NEET exam.

“Today, it has become clear that there was indeed cheating involved. The delay in justice for students is a direct result of the government’s failure.

“Now that the dishonesty is evident not only in NEET but in other examinations as well, we demand that the NTA be banned immediately,” stated Choudhary.