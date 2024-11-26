NSUI ends 7-year drought with historic wins in DUSU elections

New Delhi: The results of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections 2024-25 were announced on Monday, marking a significant shift in student politics. While the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) celebrated major victories, including securing the key positions of President and Joint Secretary, the Left Unity panel made notable strides as a third front.

The counting of votes, conducted peacefully, showcased a high turnout this year. According to Chief Election Officer Prof. Satyapal Singh, over 50,000 votes were cast for each of the four posts. However, the results, initially scheduled for September 28, were delayed by a Delhi High Court order, which mandated that the defacement caused during campaigning be addressed before the announcement.

The key winners included: Ronak Khatri (NSUI) for President, securing 20,207 votes; Bhanu Pratap Singh (Independent) for Vice-President, with 24,166 votes; Mitravinda Karanwal (ABVP) for Secretary, with 16,703 votes; and Lokesh Chaudhary (NSUI) for Joint Secretary, with 21,975 votes.

NSUI’s victory marked a historic comeback, as the Congress-backed student wing regained influence after a seven-year hiatus, breaking the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) longstanding dominance over DUSU by clinching two of the four key positions.

Under the leadership of National President Varun Choudhary, NSUI framed its win as a triumph of love and inclusivity.

Addressing supporters, Choudhary declared, “We have successfully opened the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ (Shop of Love) in Delhi University, symbolising unity and positive change. Our focus remains on women’s safety, violence-free campuses, and upholding constitutional values.” The slogan resonated with students, many of whom lauded NSUI’s progressive campaign as a refreshing change from the confrontational politics often seen in DUSU elections.

The Left Unity panel, represented by AISA and SFI, did not secure any seats but delivered a strong performance. Presidential candidate Saavy Gupta received 2,695 votes, while Secretary candidate Sneha Aggarwal garnered 8,806 votes—the highest among Left Unity candidates.

AISA-SFI leaders celebrated their campaign as a step toward dismantling the money and muscle politics of the ABVP and NSUI. “This election is a milestone in our struggle for a democratic and student-focused DUSU,” said an alliance spokesperson.

While the elections were peaceful, allegations of excessive spending and aggressive tactics by major parties, particularly NSUI and ABVP, drew criticism. Left Unity called for cleaner and more democratic processes in future elections.

Students expressed mixed reactions to the results. While some hailed NSUI’s win as a much-needed change, others were sceptical about its ability to deliver on promises. “The focus should be on addressing real issues like hostel shortages and course curriculum updates,” said a student from Miranda House.