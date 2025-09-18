MillenniumPost
NSUI and Left field women for top post

BY MPost18 Sept 2025 1:09 AM IST

NEW DELHI: DU’s upcoming DUSU polls mark a historic shift, with both NSUI and the Left alliance fielding women candidates for president. NSUI has nominated Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, its first woman candidate in 17 years, while the SFI-AISA alliance has fielded Anjali from Indraprastha College. Their campaigns highlight women’s safety, inclusivity, affordable education, and social justice. Observers say this contest, scheduled for September 18, 2025, positions women at the forefront of student politics, reshaping discourse on representation and leadership on campus.

