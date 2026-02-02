NRMU appoints convenor and co-convenors for media coordination

New Delhi: The Northern Railway Men’s Union (NRMU), Delhi Division, has nominated three office bearers to manage and coordinate its social media, electronic media, print media and other media platforms, an official communication said.

According to the notice issued to all branch secretaries and divisional office bearers, Shriman Narayan Singh, CTI/Line/NDLS, has been nominated as the Convenor for media management. Singh will oversee coordination across social media platforms including Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, along with electronic and print media. Sonu Yadav, MCM/TL/DEE, and Vicky Gupta, ACF-I/STB/DLS, have been nominated as Co-Convenors. Gupta currently serves as Branch Vice President/TL, AC Branch. Yadav serves as Branch President/DEE.

The union said the appointments have been made to streamline communication and ensure effective dissemination of information on behalf of NRMU, Delhi Division, across various media platforms.