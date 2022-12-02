NRI forgets bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 cr in cab, cops recover it

noida: An NRI family visiting a relative's place in Greater Noida from the UK has been helped by police in reclaiming a bag with jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore which was mistakenly left in a private taxi. Nikhilesh Kumar Sinha, an NRI and his family had arrived in the country from the UK a few days ago for his daughter's wedding. On Wednesday, the family had taken a taxi to a hotel in Greater Noida West with a bag carrying jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore placed in the boot.



Sinha informed police that at around 3 pm, the taxi had dropped the family at the hotel, but they realized after some time that the bag had been left behind in the cab. As the family did not have the taxi driver's contact details, they alerted the police.

Officials said the family was able to provide the registration number of the taxi, which helped the police track the vehicle.

"We first checked the vehicle number on the Parivahan application and got the RC details. A contact number was mentioned, but upon dialling we realised it belonged to a broker," Anil Rajput, SHO of Bisrakh police station, said. "We then checked the address on the RC, but it was located in some village. It did not belong to the driver," Rajput added.

Officials then sent a team to the headquarters of the private taxi operator in Gurugram and tracked the vehicle's location to Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad. The police also obtained the driver's contact details and summoned him to the station.

"He informed us that he had no idea that the bag was still in his car. He checked and said that it was still kept locked," the SHO said. "The bag was brought to the police station and opened in front of the complainant's family, who confirmed that all their belongings were intact," he added.