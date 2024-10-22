NR to add 59 coaches to trains to accomodate surge in passengers

New Delhi: In a bid to ease travel during the festive season, Northern Railway is set to add 59 coaches to regular trains, creating more than 2.25 lakh additional berths.

These extra coaches will run across 2996 trips, accommodating the surge in passenger numbers throughout the holidays.

Northern Railway, in collaboration with other zones, is also operating 3,050 special trains between October 1 and November 30 2024. A significant 83 per cent of these trains will serve passengers travelling to eastern states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Assam.

To further manage the expected rush, Northern Railway has prepared unreserved special trains, ready to be deployed in real time when required. Additional booking and reservation counters, along with ticket vending machines, have been set up at stations for passenger convenience. Information on special trains and additional coaches will be shared through regular announcements and social media updates.

This initiative aims to ensure a smooth, safe, and comfortable journey for all travellers during the

festive period.