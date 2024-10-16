NR rolls out measures for hassle-free travel during festive season

NEW DELHI: With the festive season in full swing, Northern Railway has launched a comprehensive action plan to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers. Anticipating a sharp rise in demand, the railways will operate over 2,950 special trains from October 1 to November 30, 2024—an increase of 172 per cent compared to last year’s 1,082 trains.

Around 83 per cent of these special trains will serve eastern-bound states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Popular destinations include Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow. Northern Railway has also prepared to run unreserved special trains if real-time demand spikes.

To manage the rush, 52 extra coaches will be added to regular trains, facilitating more than 2.06 lakh passengers through 2,740 additional trips.

Measures are also in place to enhance passenger safety and comfort, including increased deployment of ticket-checking staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at entry points and platforms.

Special arrangements are being made for senior citizens, women, and differently-abled passengers, while drinking water, waiting areas, and clean amenities will be available at key stations. Additional booking counters and food stalls will be operational, and medical teams will be on standby for emergencies.

Security has been tightened with extra RPF staff, including female officers, on duty to regulate crowd movement at platforms and inside trains.

Station authorities have been directed to avoid last-minute platform changes, and control centers will closely monitor operations to ensure a hassle-free

travel experience.